Snowflake
Snowflake
Snowflake
Snowflake
Snowflake
Gift
Give the gift of wonder with our #1 New York Times best selling book, Atlas Obscura
Mini book
What's near me?

The Cave-Dwelling Hermitess of Colonial America

A graphic history of Sarah Bishop's unusual life near the Connecticut-New York border.

by Jamison Odone
December 27, 2016
#colonial america#legends#visual
From Elsewhere