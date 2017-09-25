Cemetery of Anchors

No one knows who placed the first of the hundreds of rusted anchors along the sand dunes of Praia do Barril Beach. But locals continued adding the gnarled weights to honor those who died fishing in the volatile waters. Between 1522 and 1996, at least 74 fishing ships sank in the Bay of Angra.

The anchors once weighed down the nets for catching tuna. They’re lined up in rows and exist without any real pomp or officiality. The bustling fishing port is home to archaeological sites of 13 of the lost boats, and people continue to search for the many other wrecks. The regional government established the area as the Parque Arqueológico Subaquático da Baía de Angra (Archeological Subaquatic Park of the Bay of Angra) in 2005 to preserve its historical and cultural significance.

Fishing in the area was a dangerous and difficult profession, but the unpredictable waters where the Atlantic meets the Mediterranean were bustling with tuna. The technique for catching them was unique to the area, and was probably invented by the ancient Phoenicians who colonized the area.

Angra thrived on tuna fishing for centuries, but local fisherman had to give up their occupation once the numbers of fish declined. Their anchors were just left on the beach to rust—until someone came up with the artistic idea.