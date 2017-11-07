Free enamel pin when you buy any two Atlas Obscura products. Shop now.
What's near me?

Sonoma, California

Location of the Microsoft Windows XP Default Wallpaper

The unedited photograph called "Bliss" has graced the screens of over a billion computers.  

The hill in May 2016. Map Data © 2017 Google
"Bliss" in action. PoloGoomba/CC BY 2.0
Photograph of the hill at the "Bliss" location in 2017. Exoplanetaryscience/Public Domain
The hill in May 2015. Map Data © 2017 Google
Photograph of the hill at the "Bliss" location in 2006. Simon Goldin/CC BY-SA 3.0

In January 1998, National Geographic photographer Charles O’Rear was driving down Highway 121 through Napa Valley to see his girlfriend in San Francisco just as he’d done plenty of times before. But this time the view caught his eye. The grass was especially green after a winter shower, which had passed to reveal a blue sky dotted by fluffy white clouds. He stopped his car and shot the scene with his medium-format camera.

O’Rear used Fujifilm’s Velvia (said to rival Kodachrome), a film often used by nature photographers, which created the image’s saturated tones. He says the image was completely untouched when he uploaded it to Corbis, a stock photo site founded by Bill Gates.

In 2000, Microsoft called to see if they could use his picture for its new operating system. O’Rear sold all the rights for an undisclosed sum—but a sum large enough that no one was willing to insure the negatives to be shipped. O’Rear flew to Seattle and delivered them in person. Since the release of Windows XP in 2001, the image has graced the screens of over a billion computers all over the world. 

Now people come to photograph the same spot, creating seasonal updates of the iconic image, but countless unwittingly drive by the idyllic scene everyday, possibly even on their way to computers adorned by the very hill pocked with wildflowers.

landscapescomputersphotographytechnologyart
Related Places
A look inside the Depot.
London, England

London Transport Museum Depot

The majority of the museum's large collection is held in a storage space open to the public twice a year.
51.5047, -0.2812
Added by srfmoyle2010
View into the reading room.
Austin, Texas

The Harry Ransom Center

The upstairs reading room is packed with millions of rare books, literary manuscripts, and historical treasures.
30.2841, -97.7411
Added by ATX Mike
PEEK&POKE, a computer club in Croatia.
Rijeka, Croatia

PEEK&POKE Computer Museum

This Croatian computer club features such gaming relics as the infamous Virtual Boy and an 8-bit Pacman machine.
45.3281, 14.4453
Added by joekroese
Monument to the Unknown Artist
London, England

Monument to the Unknown Artist

The London statue that imitates passersby.
51.5062, -0.1005
Added by AaronNetsky
Near This Place
Glen Ellen, California

The Wolf House - Jack London State Park

The haunting ruins of Jack London's dream house.
38.3510, -122.5373
Added by Tre
Vallejo, California

Mare Island

The former Naval shipyard is open for exploring - mostly.
38.0947, -122.2821
Added by Annetta Black
The Alibi Clock
Vallejo, California

The Alibi Clock

The timepiece that exonerated a labor radical accused of a parade bombing that killed ten people.
38.1013, -122.2577
Added by brettklynn
Vallejo, California

Mare Island Naval Cemetery

The oldest Naval cemetery on the West Coast.
38.0796, -122.2532
Added by Annetta Black
Random Place Icon Another Random Place »