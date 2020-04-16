 El Cristo de la Habana – Havana, Cuba - Atlas Obscura

El Cristo de la Habana

Havana, Cuba

A colossal statue with a controversial past, forgotten for more than 30 years. 

In the 1950s, Cuba was governed by a dictatorship under the control of the United States, with Fulgencio Batista as president. Fidel Castro and Che Guevara were slowly taking command of the entire island overthrowing power to instate a communist republic. It was a time of great turbulence and uncertainty for the Cuban people.

Amidst this chaos, Batista commissioned a colossal statue representing a Blessing Christ (similar to the famous one in Rio de Janeiro). It was a last-ditch effort to gain popular support, and would have been ready just in time for Christmas celebrations. The statue was a simple but impressive piece made by Jilma Madera, a well known Cuban sculptor. It was made in Italy, carved from Carrara marble, and blessed by Pope Pius XII. 

Sadly, bad luck seemed to follow the monument. Two weeks after its inauguration, Fidel Castro and his militants conquered Havana and took command of the island. With religion made illegal and the military zone near the statue under strict control, the Blessing Christ lay forgotten for more than 30 years under a crescent vegetation, until the government reopened the site in the 90s.

These days, the statue can be found in a beautiful park in the “pueblo” of Casablanca, in front of the harbor of Havana. From its hilltop perch you can see an incredible view of the city and the port.  To get to the place you will need to stay in a long line with Cubans (it seems that few tourists know about the place), take a rather derelict ferry, climb a little hill, and you will rewarded with the best place in town for your Sunday afternoon excursion.

Near This Place
Havana, Cuba

Old Havana Perfume Museum

This communist country can still appreciate its fragrant past.
Havana, Cuba

Viaje Fantástico

No one knows the meaning behind this giant sculpture of a nude woman with a fork riding a rooster in Havana.
Havana, Cuba

Statue of Cecilia Valdes

Standing in this historic plaza is a statue representing one of Cuba's most iconic literary characters.
Havana, Cuba

Bacardi Building

After the Cuban Revolution, the famous rum company had to leave their swanky headquarters behind.
